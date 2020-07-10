Sharon Joyce Dunegan
June 23, 1943 - July 5, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Sharon (Rippee) Dunegan was born on June 23, 1943, in Wenatchee, WA. Sharon was the youngest of four daughters to Everett and Nell (Allen) Rippee. She grew up in the Entiat Valley, WA, graduating from Entiat High School in 1961. Sharon attended Wenatchee Valley College before working for the Washington State Apple Commission. She would later work for, and retire from, the WA State Department of Social and Health Services. Sharon enjoyed friends and family, dancing, and spending time at the Eagles.
Sharon is survived by her grandson, Nick Myers; three sisters: Nelloyd Ingram of Manson, WA, Patricia Graham of Cle Elum, WA, and Donna Peters of Walnut Creek, CA. Sharon also had many nieces and nephews that were dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett(1967) and Nell (2001); and daughter, Kerry Klingenberg (2017).
A private Graveside Service for family will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mt. View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, in memory of Sharon Dunegan.