Sharon Kay Granger
October 22, 1945 – November 30, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Sharon Kay Granger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed from this life on November 30, 2022, after 77 years well lived. She is survived by her husband, Ken; two sons: Keith and Brian; two grandchildren: Eli and Olivia; and two sisters: Pat Nelson and Carol Johnson.
Sharon was born to Dallas and Margie Hall on October 22, 1945, in Ash Flat, AR. Shortly after, the family moved west, seeking opportunity and settled in East Wenatchee, WA. The middle of five children, she grew up appreciating the value of family, and the beautiful scenery and exceptional outdoor lifestyle afforded by the Wenatchee Valley. Sharon graduated from Eastmont High School in 1964.
Sharon married Ken Granger in August of 1965, and together, they had two sons. Ken and Sharon celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in August. Sharon enjoyed a long and successful career as a dental assistant in Leavenworth, WA, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee. Her friendly demeanor and calming bedside manner were appreciated by doctors and patients alike. She loved the alpine wilderness in central Washington, peaceful retreats to Whidbey Island and the Oregon coast, and enjoyed nearly 25 years of annual visits to the Kona cost, Hawaii. A gifted athlete, she loved racing her bicycle, and her outdoor adventure relay team, The Leading Ladies, competed successfully for years in regional relays including Lake to Leavenworth, Ridge to River, and Ski to Sea.
She was very proud of her family and cherished her role as mother to Keith and Brian and grandmother “Grammie” to Eli and Olivia. She will be dearly missed by her family.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring for family and friends to gather and Celebrate her Life.
