Sharon Kay Huffman
July 9, 1944 - December 2, 2020
Moses Lake, WA
Sharon Kay Huffman passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Sharon was born in Peoria, IL, on July 9, 1944. She was raised in Dora, MO, where she graduated high school. After high school, she moved to Washington State and married Harold Huffman, in 1963. Sharon was a homemaker and a housewife. She also worked in several local apple packing sheds, and nursing homes, as a CNA. She was never one to pass up a good yard sale.
She is survived by her four children: Sharie (Brian) Voss of Entiat, WA, Barbara McCord of Wenatchee, WA, Katherine Akande of Omak, WA, and William of Moses Lake, WA; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews; three brothers: James of Maple Valley, WA, Robby of Dora, MO, and Hershel (Rhonda) of Dora, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Velvie; husband, Harold; sister, Frances; grandsons: Scott and Max; and nephews: Mike and Jake; and nieces, Pamela and Liz.
A Memorial will be held at a later date, due to Covid-19 restrictions.