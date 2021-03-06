Sharon L. Freeze
Wenatchee, WA
Sharon L. Freeze died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on February 22, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 82. Sharon was born on September 16, 1938, in Medford, OR. Growing up, Sharon faced adversity which she was able to overcome with the love and support of her grandmother, Mary C. Browne. Love and support she would later provide to her own children and grandchildren. In 1946, Sharon moved to Wenatchee. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1956, she decided to officially call Wenatchee home. Not long after, she decided to start a family and was blessed with three children. Sharon built a foundation, rooted in family and God, and she instilled these values into her children. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, and like many in the community, dedicated several years of her life working in Wenatchee’s agricultural industry. It is there where she met many of her lifelong friends and cultivated relationships that she would cherish for life.
Fate struck after a chance meeting on a blind date. A date that would lead to Sharon later marrying the love of her life, William Freeze, on October 29, 1977. The two shared a similar philosophy of rewarding their hard work with the joy of travel. Sharon and Bill traveled around the world exploring different cultures and walks of life, and most of their adventures shared a common theme - family. Whether it was traveling to Germany to visit her son, vacationing with her daughter in the Bahamas, or taking her grandchildren to Hawaii, Sharon always looked for a reason to combine her two loves. After Sharon and Bill retired, the snowbirds started their annual tradition of migrating to Palm Springs for the winter. Life in Palm Springs was filled with daily walks, poolside chats with new friends, and visits from her grandchildren, that usually involved margaritas and dancing at the local Mexican cantina. It is fair to say, Sharon lived life to the fullest in every possible way.
It is impossible to pay proper tribute to the life of such a beautiful soul, that blessed those who dearly loved her, in just a single newspaper column. To put it simply, she was one-of-a-kind. As a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Sharon had a profound impact on everyone in her life. She approached life with great strength, humor, and grace. Her love for life and family was so deep that it undoubtedly will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.
Sharon is survived by her husband, William Freeze; brother, Michael Reich; sister-in-law, Jo; daughter, Kristine Morgan; son, Shad Certain; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Certain; grandchildren: Nicole and Josh Ellis, Cy Morgan, Samantha Morgan, Tiffany and Stephaine Stevenson, and Christopher Stevenson; great-grandchildren Emma Morgan, Madisyn Ellis, Trevon and Makayla Stevenson; nieces: Laurie Anderson, Pamela Miller; and nephew, Michael Reich II. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Certain; mother, Mollie Jeske; father, Levern Reich; grandmother, Mary C. Browne; son-in-law, Bob Morgan; in-laws, Joe and Mary Freeze; and adoring pup, Miss Muffet.
The family would like to sincerely thank her physician, Dr. Toby Long, nurse, Kaitlin, and the CH Homecare Services Team, for the dedication, care, and kindness they provided to Sharon.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date, due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation Pacific Northwest to further advance their research towards a cure. www.parkinson.org/PacificNW
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Rest in peace, Sharon L. Freeze.