Sharon Lavonne Watson
Leavenworth, WA
Sharon Lavonne Watson, 82, of Leavenworth, WA, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital. She was a wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She was born on October 4, 1937, in Seattle, WA, the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Beulah M. Earlywine Garner. She was raised and educated in several areas, including: Issaquah, WA, Ketchican, AK, Wenatchee, WA, and Snoqualmie, WA. She moved to the Leavenworth area in 1968, to get away from the “rat race”, and went to work at Alcoa, several fruit warehouses, and cooked in many restaurants and assisted living facilities, locally and in Stehekin, WA, Ellensburg, WA, and Alaska. Upon retiring, she continued to make her home in Leavenworth, Peshastin, WA, and Dryden, WA.
Sharon liked to have fun, whether she was at work or away from work. When she could, she was joking with and pranking people on the job and at other times. Over the years, she made many good friends and loved spending time with them so much. During her life, she spent her time going to casinos, writing poetry, listening and dancing to music, being out in nature, and cooking lots of good food.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Robert Ray “Ray” and Lori Watson of Chewelah, WA; one daughter and son-in-law, Candice and William Hendrickson of Leavenworth, WA; one sister, Tameria Martinell of Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren: Caleb Watson of Spokane, WA, Colton Watson of Bagdad, Afghanistan, Alexis Haberman of Ellensburg, WA, Spencer Hendrickson of Seattle, WA; and two great-grandchildren: Grayson Haberman and Miles Haberman, both of Ellensburg, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bob Watson.
A family gathering to Celebrate the gift of her Life will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the community room of Fire District 3, 228 Chumstick Hwy., Leavenworth, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.