Sharon M. Sackman

Sharon M. Olsen Sackman
East Wenatchee, WA
Sharon, 79, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Wichita, KS, on August 25, 1940, and moved to Kirkland, WA, in 1958. On July 8, 1962, she married Joseph A. Sackman, a Washington State Trooper. After many moves, Joe and Sharon made their home in East Wenatchee, WA, in 1973. Sharon worked in the catalog department at Sears, in the Wenatchee Valley Mall, in the 1970's. Sharon thought highly of the medical profession and began working at Central Washington Hospital, in staffing. She then took a position as a physical therapy coordinator, and eventually became the secretary. She truly cared for her patients and co-workers, and retired after 13 years of service.
Sharon enjoyed her retirement at the family home in East Wenatchee, and also, her summer cabin on Lopez Island, in the San Juan's. She loved remodeling her house inside and out and made it a home for her family. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and baking. During Christmas, she loved to bake sugar cookies with her granddaughter, Emily. She will be remembered for her organizational skills and her loving care.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Joseph, of 58 years; children: Nancy Ann of Kirkland, WA, Sherri Lynn of Shoreline, WA; and granddaughter, Emily Baughman. Her other immediate living relatives are brother, Donald H. Olsen, Jr. of Kent, WA; sister, Diane Leonard of Olympia, WA, and special cousins: Jean Ann Danderand of Wichita, KS, Michael Danderand of Little Rock, AR, Jackie Laag of Long Island, NY, Tim Roe of Georgia, and Kim Roe of Wichita, KS. Sharon had a sense of community and she was loved by her neighbors, John and Reann Williams and family, and Bob and Linda Mitchell and family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the hospice staff and Highgate caregivers for their care during her illness.
An outdoor Celebration of Sharon's Life is planned on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3250 NW Fir Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m.