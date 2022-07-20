Sharon R. Harris
November 29, 1942 – July 8, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
After a long, extended illness, Sharon Harris, beloved wife and mother, passed away on July 8, 2022, at her home. She was a lifetime resident of Wenatchee, WA. She was the youngest of three daughters, born November 29, 1942, to Harold and Myrtle Syring.
Sharon worked many jobs throughout the valley as a retail cashier and retired as a bookkeeper, working with her friends at Albertsons. Sharon was a hard worker for her family, often working in the orchards with her children, earning extra dollars. She was an incredible seamstress, making a lot of our clothes when we were younger. She also loved to made her daughter's wedding dress and all the bridesmaids' gowns - and we looked good!
She also loved to knit, making sure every kid, grandkid, great-grand, and friend had their own personal afghan. She collected milkglass and various glassware pieces for her China cabinet over the years. She was very selective of her treasures but had a weakness for the color purple.
Sharon had a great love for the outdoors. She loved the family camping trips, sleeping in a huge old green Coleman tent that slept all six of us, but later graduating to an R.V. She and her husband also took long motorcycle trips to Montana and Nevada, getting into all sorts of adventures.
In the fall of 1969, two young divorcees with two children each, found each other. On June 6, 1970, she married her husband, Dale, which Sharon would tell you, "That's where a complete family was madeup by love and, not necessarily, by bloodlines." They had just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, H.D. “Dale” Harris; four children: Kathy Harris, Becky and Dick Larson, Allen and Keli Harris, and Randy and Dina Harris. She had eight grandchildren: Christian and Thomas Larson, Casey and Colby Harris, Nickolas Harris, Kodel and Kelsi Lehrman, and Chad Harris (d.) whom she joins in Heaven; and five great-grandchildren: Katie and Coralee, Jace Harris, and Willow and Wren Meddleton. She is also survived by her two sisters and best friends: Ernestine Eggers of Spokane, WA, and Carol Swagger of Wenatchee, WA. Our mother loved and was loved.
Please join us Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, to celebrate her memory and life. Reception to follow at the church. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home.