Sharon Ruby Gilmore
Leavenworth, WA
Our beautiful Sharon Ruby Rayfield Gilmore, passed away on February 27, 2020, from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and Vasculitis. She was born August 25, 1955, to Amos and Leona Rayfield in Leavenworth, WA. She worked at Leavenworth Safeway for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Gilmore; children: Dawn and Frank Martinez, Eric and Traci Moore, and Ron Moody; step-sons: Richard and Jerry Gilmore; grandchildren: Olivia, Emma, Malachi, and Noah Martinez, Tristan Moody, Ashley Moore, Dylan Wills, and Melissa Gadberry; great-grandchild, Gunnar Gadberry; brothers: Wayne, Dennis, and Allen Rayfield.
Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA. Celebration of a beautiful Life lived, will be held at the Leavenworth Fire Hall, 228 Chumstick Hwy., Leavenworth, WA, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.