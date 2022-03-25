Sharon (Shales) Middleton
May 17, 1940 – March 18, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
After leading a life of service, beloved mother and friend, Sharon (Shales) Middleton, peacefully returned home to her Savior on March 18, 2022. Born in Cornell, WI, on May 17, 1940, to Donald D. and Velva A. (Hake) Shales. Sharon was the youngest of three children. Her much loved older brothers and she were close-knit and sometimes full of mischief. The Shales family moved from Wisconsin when Sharon was three years of age. Sharon attended primary school in Ardenvoir, WA, alongside her cousins in the one room schoolhouse they shared. She graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1958.
Sharon was a beloved classmate, involved student and majorette. Sharon loved her friends from high school, many of whom she stayed in touch with most of her years. After graduation, Sharon was hired as an elevator attendant for the Doneen Building downtown. We enjoyed her stories from that time period.
In 1960, Art and Sharon were married in Coeur d'Alene, ID, and purchased their first home in Wenatchee, WA, where Art was employed at Alcoa Wenatchee Works. In the early days, Sharon, Art and friends enjoyed dancing on the weekends and it's told that they could really dance. During Apple Blossom time in the 1960's, the couple would enjoy the parade with dear friends, Chuck and Audrey Barklind, and George and Jan Willis.
Mrs. Middleton was an active PTA mom, a 4-H leader, cheer mom, and enjoyed watching her children's sports. She looked forward to large family gatherings during the holidays where her favorite recipes became a tradition. During summers, the family would camp with the trailer, spending long days in the sun. Traveling the West to see relatives and visit monuments and National Parks also filled vacation days.
Sharon will be remembered for her contributions to Wenatchee Schools and the many students she served over her 26 year career. Sharon gave her time and energy to her community, Church family, and East Wenatchee Rotary; volunteering with Art and earning the Paul Harris Fellow Award. A life well-lived, but her family would say her most important role was wife and mother. There was not a school event or important moment in her children's lives where she was not both proud and present. From her keen sense of humor, to her deep love of family, Sharon will be remembered fondly by all who love her.
Sharon is survived by her two children: Donald W. Middleton (Cheryl) of Abilene, TX, and Julie A. Middleton Duran of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren; Alyssa Sue, Emily Shae, and Ian Arthur all of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Wesley D. Shales and Clinton M. Shales; and husband of 56 years, Arthur H. Middleton.
Sharon's life and memory will be treasured by her children and grandchildren, as well as her cherished daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Moore) Middleton; her many nieces and nephews; friends, and colleagues.
A closed casket visitation and prayer vigil for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April, 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of The Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.