Sharon “Shari” Lingel
May 15, 1937 – April 7, 2022
Goodyear, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Sharon “Shari” Lingel passed away on April 7, 2022, in Goodyear, AZ, from Alzheimers. She was 84. Mom was born on May 15, 1937, in Ellensburg, WA, to Raymond and Elois Jeffries. When her parents divorced and her mother remarried, they moved around a little and she attended schools in Ellensburg, WA, Port Angeles, WA, Quincy, WA, and then they finally settled in Ephrata, WA. Mom graduated from Ephrata High School in 1955. After high school, she attended beauty school in Spokane, WA. After successfully completing beauty school, she moved back to Ephrata and started her long career as a hair dresser.
Mom met my dad, Richard “Dick” Lingel, in Ephrata, while he was stationed at Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA. They were married on February 22, 1958, and made their home in Ephrata. They were married for 40 years before my dad passed away in 1998. When the Air Force transferred my dad, the family stayed together and went with him. We got transferred to Hawaii in 1964, where we spent one year, Japan for two years, Illinois for two years, Texas for four years and then back to Washington for three years. When my dad retired from the Air Force, we moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1976. Other than Japan, my mom was able to continue to work as a hair dresser wherever we were stationed. Once we were established in Wenatchee, Mom opened up her own shop Shari's Beauty Salon on Palouse Street. When she decided to slow down and wanting to travel some, she rented a booth at the Upper Cut on the corner of Fifth Street and Miller Street. Before my dad passed away, he and my mom had a portion of the garage converted into a beauty salon with two chairs. Mom worked at the house two days a week until we moved to Arizona in May of 2014. She was a hair dresser for over 60 years.
My mom and dad loved to travel. They took several trips to Hawaii in February to celebrate their anniversaries. They always enjoyed driving to the Oregon Coast to meet up with my dad's first cousin, Dianne and her husband, Karel Siewert. They always had a good time eating out, shopping and they loved to dance. My mom really loved to visit with her classmates from Ephrata and enjoyed helping with the reunions. After my dad passed away, she spent a lot of time with my brother and me, along with two of her special friends, Patty and Rosie.
My mom is survived by myself, Shanna Lingel, and my brother, Rich (Patricia) Lingel, both of Goodyear, AZ. She is also survived by her sister, Sharla (Richard) Freese of Quincy, WA; and her niece, Sherriana (Hank) Dole of Wenatchee, WA. She also has two first cousins: Ross (Debbie) Mason of Meridian, ID, and Joy Roark of Omaha, NE. Mom was preceded in death by my dad, Dick Lingel; her mother, Elois Smith; and her father, Raymond Jeffries; along with a few aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to join us for Mom's Memorial Service on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 309 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. My mom was interred with my dad at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu, HI. Hawaii was their most favorite place.
Aloha mom and dad - we love you.