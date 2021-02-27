Shawn Dean Biram
December 3, 1969 – February 21, 2021
Palisades, WA
Shawn Dean Biram was born on December 3, 1969, in Wenatchee WA, and passed away February 21, 2021, at the age of 51. Shawn had recovered from COVID, but unknown to us, blood clots are common a month after recovery. Please, spread the word in Shawn’s memory, if you have any pain, shortness of breath, anything, go to the hospital.
In his younger days, he was a member of 4-H and then FFA, raising many grand champion market steers. His family has great memories of the many years attending local fairs, camping, and hanging with friends.
He graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1988, and began working for his family farm, raising hay and cattle. Shawn was always beside his mom and dad, keeping the water changed, cows fed, and all the other day to day work on a family farm. He liked growing up in the small community of Palisades, and the people who are like family.
Shawn enjoyed hunting deer and lived in an area that allowed him to get some pretty nice bucks. He especially enjoyed his time hunting with his neighbor, Gary.
He started competing and riding, enjoying horses at a very young age. He competed in junior rodeos and his love of team roping developed. He absolutely lived to be in the arena. He had been a member of American Cowboy Team Roping Association and Appleatchee Roping Club. Shawn hardly ever missed a Friday night jackpot. Even in the hospital, he was calling his mom, asking her to go and see “who is winning all the money!”
Shawn won many saddles, buckles, and prizes throughout his years roping, but what he truly appreciated was that the team roping community allowed him to meet so many friends and it was where he truly enjoyed himself the most. The family thanks each and every one of them for all the texts, phone calls, and well wishes.
Shawn is survived by his mom, Jan Biram of Palisades, WA; sister, Julie (Bud) Streeter, also of Palisades, WA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Mike Biram; and his grandparents.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, we are going to have a Memorial at a later date. You are welcome to view Shawn’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to leave a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.