Sheila Charlene Agan, 68, of Chelan, WA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Renton, WA, after a long 13 year battle with Alzheimers Disease. Sheila was born on December 13, 1953, in Pleasanton, KS, to Billie and Nancy Leonard. Sheila was the youngest of three sisters. Their family moved to Chelan in 1969. She attended Chelan High School. Sheila married Bill Agan on September 24, 1971, in Chelan. Together, they had a daughter and a son. Sheila loved animals and had many cats and dogs. She loved music and dancing.
She is survived by her husband, Bill of Chelan, WA; mother, Nancy of Renton, WA; daughter, Ammie of Seattle, WA; son, Aaron (Lindsey) of Renton, WA; grandchildren: Ryder, Jordyn, Cora; sisters: Treva of Kennewick, WA, and Shirley of Wenatchee, WA; brother-in-law, Rick (Sari) of Chelan, WA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Billie. Sheila will be remembered for her contagious laugh and loving spirit.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Agan family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of her caregivers over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
