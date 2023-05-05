Sheila Jan Wall (Cook)
September 30, 1957 – April 22, 2023
Plain, WA
Sheila Jan Wall (Cook) was born September 30, 1957, in Wichita, KS to Herb Tim Cook and Norma Jean (Wilson) Cook. The first-born of three children, Sheila lived, played, and happily rode her bicycle up, down, and around the nearby arrow-straight roads that crisscross the plains of Oklahoma's panhandle.
Just prior to entering grade six, her father declared that it was, in point of fact, time to move to Washington state, where he hoped to pursue a lifetime dream of working for the U.S. Forest Service. Settling in Plain, WA, Sheila and her siblings were delighted to find that they had embarked upon a lifestyle that surpassed the wildest of their Kid-Dreams; a World of mountains, forests, streams and wildlife! They were, in a word, enthralled!
Sheila was chosen as Homecoming Queen in her senior year at Leavenworth High School, (Presently Cascade High School). After graduation in 1975, she joined the U.S. Navy. Following six weeks of training in Pensacola, FL, she was deployed to Edsel, Scotland, where she served as a Communications Technician for a little over two years. After giving due consideration to re-upping, Sheila decided that it might be a better idea to return to her home town; thence to re-examine her post- military options.
It was there, and then, that she made the acquaintance of one James Michael Wall, born and raised in The Bavarian Village, who would co-share her life for the next 43 years. They were married in Wenatchee, WA, on December 18, 1981.
The newly-weds soon relocated to Tacoma, WA, where Sheila, who, at the urging of her husband, began answering to her middle name, Jan, and she attended Bates Technical College. Thereafter, she was contentedly employed as a dental lab technician for over 25 years. Their only child, Daniel James Wall, was born on May 21, 1992, in Puyallup, WA.
A two-and-a-half-year struggle with cancer took her life, and Jan died peacefully in her husband's arms on April 22, 2023. She loved plants, cats, birds, crossword puzzles, CGI movies, SNL, asparagus, and sleeping late. Particularly, sleeping late. Her bell-like laughter, and kooky sense of humor are a thing of legend.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Daniel of Puyallup, WA; step-daughter, Amity (Wayne) Gallup of Everett, WA; sister, Rania Conover of Sheridan, OR; brother, Perry of Snohomish, WA; mother-in-law, Hilda of Leavenworth, WA; and enough good-and-true friends to fill an encyclopedia.
At Jan's request, no Memorial Service will be forthcoming, although a potluck Memory Gathering may be in the offing later this summer. Michael asks family and friends to consider making a donation to the V.A. Hospital, from whom Jan received extraordinary care, consideration and courtesy.
Sheila Jan Wall: 4-O sailor, 4-0 mother, 4-0 wife, 4-0 friend.
A bientôt, mon amour pour toujours.