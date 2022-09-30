Sheila Rene Zimmerman was born to Theresa Johnson Zimmerman and Gary Zimmerman on October 19, 1956. She left us unexpectedly September 18, 2022.
Sheila was always a lover of animals which led her into her first job breaking out young foals. She was active in 4H with her horses and later on, as a leader. Her love of animals led her to a job as a veterinary assistant. She worked for Cascade Veterinary Clinic for over 40 years, having just retired in 2020. There were many a rescued dog or cat that made it home with her through the years. She enjoyed her retirement, watching the different birds come feed on her bird seed and feeding her brood of barn cats.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Gary; and her grandparents, Guy and Alviena Zimmerman, Isabel and Arnold Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Theresa; brother, Gordon (Shelly); sister, Ginger (John); brother, Andrew (Esther); niece, Jessica King (Travis); nephews: Kile (Megan) Fraley, Daniel (Becca) Fraley, Garret (Brooke) Zimmerman; five great-nephews; and one great-niece.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Trap & Release program at the Humane Society, 1474 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Visit chapelofthevaleyncw.com to leave condolences.