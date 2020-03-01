Shelley Stockman
Wenatchee, WA
Shelley Stockman, a senior mortgage underwriter, and 20-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, died unexpectedly in her home, on February 24, 2020, at the age of 54. Shelley was born in Tacoma, WA, on March 12, 1965. She graduated from Rogers High School in Puyallup, WA, in 1983. She attended Pacific Lutheran University on a voice scholarship and sang and traveled with both of those school choirs.
In 1983 she began work as a bank teller at Puget Sound National Bank and worked her way up to senior mortgage underwriter.
On October 10, 1997, she married Kurtis, her best friend and life partner. Together, they raised their three children in Wenatchee. The kids were the most important part of her heart, and she considered them to be her greatest achievements by far. Her love and admiration for them was unconditional and boundless. Shelley was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was always the life of the party, focused on making others happy with her sharp wit, “prizes” (gifts were her love language), uplifting words, and hugs. Generosity was her hallmark, although she could never keep a secret. (The anticipation of gift giving was often “ruined” by her inability to keep it quiet!)
Her loud, infectious laugh could turn anyone’s day around. Shelley worked her butt off for hours, kept an immaculate home, and then laid in bed watching “Little House on the Prairie,” “I Love Lucy,” and “Golden Girls” reruns. She preferred to focus on simpler, kinder times, and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her husband pointed out she was an accomplished boat driver, insisting that she had to be the one who drove the boat, since surely no one could do it as well. That was typical of her, caring more about other's fun more than her own. She also relished planning trips with her loved ones. Friends describe her as one of a kind, bringing joy and laughter to all, a light in the darkness. She reminded herself and everyone to be grateful and appreciative. She supported the military, her country, a good joke, and her precious family and friends. Sweet ShelleBelle, as one friend said, “If you could only for a moment see yourself through the eyes of those who love you.” “Your smile, your heart, and your love will live on always,” as another friend said.
Shelley is survived by her parents, Jim and Judy Hook; her husband, Kurtis Stockman; her children, Taylor, Kurtis, Jr., and Peyton; her siblings: Jeff Hook, DeeDee Oswood, Dianna Klinkenberg, and Jimmy Hook; and her two Frenchies: Dink and LaRue.
The Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Reception will follow at Black Diamond Sports Therapy Clinic, 147 Easy Way, Suite 106, Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, where she gave generously while here on earth. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.