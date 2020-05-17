Sherman D. Young
May 17,1934 – May 6, 2020
Manson, WA
Sherman D. Young was born on May 17, 1934, to Angus and Elva Wheeler Young in Gannet, ID. He was the youngest of eight children. The family lost Angus when Sherman was seven years old. Sherman and his family lived in Hailey, ID. His mom and grandfather, James Wheeler, where great influences for him. A work ethic was instilled upon him at an early age.
In high school, Sherman enjoyed playing basketball, and English was his favorite subject. After graduating from Hailey High School, Sherm started working at a gas station and delivering fuel to the area ranchers.
Sherman and Beverly Beecher were married on July 17, 1954, and were married for 65 years. They resided in Hailey for the first few years. The Young family moved to Caldwell, ID, and he attended the College of Idaho, getting a degree in English. He worked nights and went to school during the day and Beverly ran a daycare to help make ends meet. All while raising four small kids.
After graduation, they moved to Filer, ID, where he was an English teacher/coach. He then moved to Prescott, WA, as an English teacher/coach. He attended summer school in Missoula, MT, to obtain his Principals credentials. In 1968, the family moved to Manson, WA.
Sherman was the Manson High School Principal from 1968-1979, and then moved from the high school to the elementary from 1980-1989. Most students would say he was strict, but had a very caring, and encouraging manner. He listened, laughed, challenged, and of course, disciplined. He wanted the students to be successful individuals and worked to keep them on track. He was always working to improve the situation for students. Sherm’s humble beginnings gave him an appreciation for the challenges and difficulties kids, parents, and teachers have in navigating this world. Those experiences served him well as a principal for over 20 years in the Manson community. He enjoyed taking time to get to know people. It did not matter who you were, it is those memories that he cherished.
Family was especially important to him, and he encouraged us to love, laugh, work hard, and to be happy. Sherm and Bev Young also opened their home/hearts and Raymond Harter joined our family.
After a couple of years in Manson, he purchased his first orchard. He continued working for the Manson School District and farmed a small orchard on the side. After retiring from the Manson School District, he turned his energy to farming and selling real estate.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; their children: Ken (Sue) Young, Scott (Elaine) Young, Tom (Patti) Young, Susan Young, and Ray (Sally) Harter; grandchildren: Amy Young, Adam Young, Tracy Young, Thomas D. Young, Jacqueline Young, Kylie (Daniel) Torey, Ross Young, Tess Young, Kimberly Harter and Justin Harter; four great-grandkids: Zane Young, Kynzie Torrey, Lincoln Torrey, and Ryker Torrey; sister-in-law, Ruth Young; and nieces and nephews.
Sherm would want everyone to help each other and to make each day a little better for someone else. We would like people to send us their stories about Sherm to shermyoungstories@gmail.com so that we may put these into a book, so that these stories can be shared.