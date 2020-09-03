Sherry Ann Fox Akers
East Wenatchee, WA
Sherry Ann Fox Akers of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away August 25, 2020, after an extended illness. The daughter of Lois E. and Ima Jean McCarter Fox, Sherry married Charles Akers, in 1966.
Sherry was preceded in death by daughter, Jami “Powell” Akers. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Akers; daughter, Kimberly Akers; grandson, Joshua Powell; sister, Wanda Vammen; and brothers: David and Jon Fox.
At Sherry’s request, no services will be held. However, a gathering of friends and family will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.