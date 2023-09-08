Sheryl Dillon
Wenatchee, WA
Sheryl Dillon
Wenatchee, WA
Sheryl Dillon passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones on September 4, 2023. Sheryl was born in Southern California as a middle child to the Threvethick family. She grew up in Susanville, CA, and attended Chico State University.
Sheryl worked at Lake Tahoe, NV, in the summers, staying at the treasured cabin that her family owned.
In the summer of 1969, she met her husband, Roger, at Lake Tahoe, and they eventually tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at the family cabin. In 1972, they moved to Roger's hometown of Wenatchee, WA. In the late 70's, they opened Rivers Haven, a restaurant that featured fresh dishes in a beautiful bright space.
Sheryl and Roger adopted their daughter, Samantha, in 1985, and moved into what would be their forever home. Their son, Alex, was adopted in 1988. Sheryl was a stay-at-home-mom, who provided her children with an environment that fostered love, imagination and creativity.
She enjoyed traveling and visited many places with family and friends including: Europe, Vietnam, Mexico, Canada, the Southern and Eastern United States, and many Hawaiian Islands. She was a long-time member of the WRAC and played tennis competitively and for fun with friends. She had a mean forehand ground-stroke. Sheryl's passion was gardening and creating beauty in landscapes. Her stunning garden is filled with herbs, berry bushes, flowers, trees and an one grape vine that was originally from her parent's yard in Santa Rosa, CA. Sheryl was a fabulous cook and mastered everything in the kitchen over the years. She enjoyed cooking vibrant dishes that featured food grown in her garden. Her family (and a few lucky friends) especially enjoyed her pies. She was thoughtful and kind. Sheryl was an incredibly strong woman, a force in this world. She will be missed dearly by many.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Samantha; son, Alex; and granddaughter, Alana.
There will be no Service, but please remember Sheryl in your heart when you are out in nature and you see something beautiful. Suggested donations can be made in her name to End of Life Washington (https://endoflifewa.org/) and Women's Resource Center (http://www.wrc-ncw.org). Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
