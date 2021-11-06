Shirlee Jeanice Long passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021, with her daughters at her side. Shirlee was born to Charles Harvey and Lavina Jane (Hanford) Jenkins on March 22, 1931. Shirlee attended Bridgeport, WA, schools, where she would go home during lunch breaks to prepare lunch for her dad and brothers who worked the farm on Pearl Hill.
Shirlee married a handsome redhead, Roger Dale Long, on September 14, 1947, in Mansfield, WA. Roger worked as a lineman and they moved several times, before settling in Bridgeport.
They had three red haired daughters: Jane Dale (Steve) Jenkins of Loomis, WA, Joyce Jean (Dennis) Hardie of Bridgeport, WA, and Janet Yvonne McGregor of Electric City, WA. Shirlee loved to crochet and go fishing.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; husband, Roger Long; and one daughter. She is survived by two daughters; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Services for Shirlee Jeanice Long will be held next year around her birthday, March 22, 2022, at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Please check back on the Barnes Chapel website for the exact date and time, as we get closer to the service. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are under the direction of Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirlee Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.