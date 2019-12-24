Shirley A. Bofto
September 13, 1937 - December 17, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley Ann Bofto, 82, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born September 13, 1937 in Roundup, Montana, to Bernard and Helen Thormley. She was a coal miners daughter and came from humble beginnings. She attended the University of Montana where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. It was during her time at college that she met and fell in love with Lee Bofto. After Lee graduated from college, they married in Missoula, MT, on August 19, 1956. Soon after getting married, they left Montana and moved to Yakima, WA, where Lee accepted his first teaching and coaching job at Wilson Junior High.
After moving to Yakima, Shirley worked as a bank teller until she and Lee started a family - at which time she became a stay at home mom. In 1965, Lee accepted the head football coaching job at Wenatchee High. The family then moved to Wenatchee and Shirley remained at home raising her three boys until 1975, when she went to work for the Wenatchee School District. She worked at Columbia Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary, and finished her career at Pioneer Junior High as a front office secretary. She retired from the Wenatchee School District in 1999. Shirley was also THE number one Panther football fan. She loaded her three sons in the station wagon and with a lead foot, headed out to wherever the Panther games happened to be - missing only one away game in the 20 years her husband was head coach of W.H.S. football.
Shirley was a devoted mom and grandmother. The family enjoyed vacations every summer in Chelan, WA, and it became quite crowded over the years after her three sons blessed her with seven grandchildren. She would always have cookies, undercooked just right and made sure the grandkids all left with goodie bags. In her later years, she enjoyed retirement watching her favorite TV shows, football season and visiting with friends and family, but it was her daily lattes from Auto-Mocha that really put a smile on her face. Shirley was a very special lady who will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Helen; brother, Russell; and her husband of 54 years, Lee. She is survived by her three sons: Brad (Kris) Bofto of Eugene, OR, Brian Bofto of Issaquah, WA, Brent (Christi) Bofto of Wenatchee, WA; seven grandchildren: Shawn of West Linn, OR, Wade of Spokane, WA, Nathan of Springfield, OR, Nicole of Seattle, WA, Amy of Salem, OR, Emily of Seattle, WA, Brooke of Seattle, WA and one great-grandson, Kellen of Springfield, OR.
At her request, no services will be held. Interment will be at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with a private ceremony at a later date. A very special thanks to the staff at Highgate Memory Care and Central Washington Hospice. Remembrances can be made to the Lee Bofto Honorary Scholarship Fund online at Community Foundation of NCW or to Central Washington Hospice Care.