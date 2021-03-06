Shirley A. DeLozier
August 15, 1936 - February 19, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley Ann DeLozier, 84, of Wenatchee, WA, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born in Wenatchee, on August 15, 1936, and joined her older sister, Barbara Jean, whom she shared a very special and close lifelong bond.
In high school, Shirley met the love of her life, Kearney K. DeLozier, to whom she married on December 11, 1954. From this union, they welcomed two children: a son, Kearney "Lynn", and daughter, Debbie.
Shirley loved spending time with her family, joining her husband on every new adventure possible. The pair could be seen riding their Harley around town, on an extended trip with friends, opening a new business, or at Lake Chelan - her favorite spot. In Chelan, WA, she would often be spotted floating in the lake waters for hours, playing cards with family and friends, fishing on a boating trip with Kearney and her family, or spending time at their cabin at the Yacht Club.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kearney K. DeLozier; parents, Bonnie and Carl Segle; and sister, Barbara Jean Choate. She is survived by son, Lynn DeLozier (Carol); daughter, Debbie Person; grandchildren: Sarah DeLozier-Smith (Ryan), Drew DeLozier (Heather), Katie Person, and Will Person (Marissa); great-grandsons: Gage and Weston Smith; and extended nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Highgate Family Manor and Dr. Timiras and her staff, for their wonderful care of our mother.
In the arms of angels, fly away from here. We know you have reunited with Dad and will always be forever in our hearts!