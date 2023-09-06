Shirley A. Stufflebeam
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley A. Stufflebeam
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley A. Stufflebeam, 91, of Wenatchee, WA, went home with Jesus on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Mom was born in Portland, OR, to Edward James and Alice Winifred Dering.
The family moved from Portland to Carnation, WA, when mom was five years old, where she attended kindergarten through third grade in a one-room school in Novelty, WA. She attended fourth through seventh grades in Carnation. The family then moved to Wenatchee when mom was 13, where she attended H.B. Ellison Junior High.
Mom accepted Jesus as her savior at the age of six at a Sunday School Union held at a neighbor's house. She received a precious gift from her grandmother Akers for her 16th birthday: a Bible, which she treasured.
Mom married our dad, Joel Stufflebeam, on August 5, 1950, thus beginning a family legacy. In their early adult years, through her cousin Earl, she learned more about Jesus. She began attending First Baptist Church, which began her life of serving her Lord Jesus, to include 58 years teaching Bible Studies, only ending when she moved to Riverwest Assisted Living in April of this year. She also served as a volunteer Chaplin at the hospital for a few years. Mom loved scripture and faithfully read through the Bible every year, often commenting that she learned something new every time. When she wasn't able to read, others read to her. Shirley was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, faithfully attending until illness forced her to stop.
Mom is survived by six of her children: Debi (Pete) Cawdery, Dave (Diane) Stufflebeam, Mike (Sharon) Stufflebeam, Rhonda Webster, Peggy Stufflebeam, Patti Matthews (Steve George); daughter-in-law, Sandra Stufflebeam; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; son, Joel; twins; and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. The Service will conclude at the church. Donations can be sent to St. Judes Hospital or Friends of Israel. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, and https://www.chapelofthevalley-ncw.com/.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.