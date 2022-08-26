Shirley Ann Anderson
August 26, 1935 - August 17, 2022
Shirley Ann Anderson
August 26, 1935 - August 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley Ann Anderson, 86, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at her home, with daughter, Lynda, by her side, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1935, in Portland, OR, to the late Rodney A. and Helen Dorothy (Briggs) Carpenter. She was raised in Portland and graduated from Cleveland High School. In those days, she was a very good roller-skater and spent eight years skating at Amateur Shows.
She moved to Seattle, WA, and worked for a number of years at a law firm prior to moving to Wenatchee and went to work for Joe Brownlow at the Apple Commission. She moved to Chelan, WA, and worked at Central Washington Bank, where she met and later married, Larry Anderson on January 12, 1974, in Wenatchee. Together, they both worked in banking careers and made their homes in Yakima, WA, Prosser, WA, and Dryden, WA, before making their permanent home in Wenatchee.
Along the way, Shirley bred and raised Quarter Horses and attended horse shows, where her teenage daughter participated. She loved animals and particularly enjoyed having a Springer Spaniel at home by her side. She was a gracious wife who held and attended all of the dinners and parties for the various community organizations, to which her husband, Larry, belonged.
Shirley was involved in the Lutheran church wherever she lived and was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Cashmere, WA. She joined the Applarians in 1991, where she enjoyed promoting the Apple Blossom Festival, escorting floats in the parades, and being with dear friends.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry E. Anderson of Wenatchee, WA; three children: Richard A. Thomas of Lincoln City, OR, Michael J. Thomas of Vancouver, WA, and Lynda L. Thomas of Wenatchee, WA; three step-children: Denice L. Frasu, and Leonard C. “Len” (Debra) Anderson all of East Wenatchee, WA, and Diane M. (Steve) Bren of Olympia, WA; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, of whom her mother passed on December 21, 2021, at the age of 105 years old.
A Commemoration Service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, WA. Everyone is invited to share a memory of her at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
