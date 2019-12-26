Shirley Ann Flagel Kikuchi
November 12, 1944 – December 15, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley Ann Kikuchi, Wenatchee, WA, was born on November 12, 1944, in Wenatchee to John and Elsie Goehner Flagel, earned her angel wings December 15, 2019. She grew up in Cashmere, WA, graduating from Cashmere High School, attending college in Wenatchee and Seattle, WA. Shirley had many jobs, but worked in the medical field most of her career. After friends set them up on a blind date, Shirley married Mike Kikuchi on December 18, 1976, in Wenatchee. In 1981, they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Crysta. Due to health issues, Shirley was forced to retire in 1987. Unfortunately, her health issues continued to get worse over the years, preventing her from travel, driving, visiting friends and family, or even leaving the house. Getting around the house was even becoming more and more challenging. However, God got Shirley through everything. Everyone who knew her, knew that her faith was the most important thing in her life, next to being with Mike and Crysta.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, and daughter, Crysta, both of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jim (Janet) Flagel of Cashmere, WA, Jerry (Joanne) Flagel of Renton, WA, Ed (Marlene) Flagel of Sammamish, WA; sister-in-law, Paula Flagel of Fort Collins, CO; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Stanley and Milo; and half-sister, Carley Leuthje.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Crossroads, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. You are welcome to share an online condolence or memory on www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.