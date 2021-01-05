Shirley Ann Warner

Shirley Ann "Shan" Warner
Orondo, WA
On December 30, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt, Shirley Ann “Shan” Warner passed in the presence of her daughter, Lee, peacefully from this earth and into the loving arms of Jesus.
Shan was born April 10, 1930, to Paris and Rose (Laymance) Wainscott in Waterville, WA, where she joined brother, Phil, and sisters: Betty Jo and Rose Marie. Shan went to school at Waterville High School, and attended Washington State College for a year. She met Lowell Dean Warner, and they were married on September 2, 1950. Dean and Shan moved to Alaska, where she worked in the Post Office on Annette Island, while Dean worked as an air traffic controller for several years. Eventually, they found their way back to Waterville, where they ran the Texaco bulk plant, and Shan kept the books. In 1965, they bought an orchard, in Orondo, WA, where they raised two daughters, Luanne and Lee, and delicious peaches, cherries, and apples, and had so much fun spending time with the Orondo Social Club, until their retirement, in 1993.
Retirement took Dean and Shan on roads far and near in their 5th wheel trailer, on cruises, and on bus trips to casinos. Shan loved fishing, ocean or freshwater, made no difference. If she had a line in the water, life was good.
Shan lost her beloved Dean, in 2017, and life changed for her. The community of Orondo rallied around her, taking her to lunch and to exercise classes, and always checking to make sure Shan was OK. These people gave her life quality and were such a blessing to Shan and to her family, and the family gives a huge shout out to these wonderful friends. In October of 2019, Shan moved to Prestige Hearthstone and to Highgate Senior Living, in April of 2020, where she passed on December 30, 2020.
Shan was a life member of Harmony Chapter 56 of OES. She treasured her dear friends from high school, and stayed in touch with Alice Ruud, Joanne “Hilly” Whitehall, and Joanne “Fletch” Nelson. They were fast friends all of their lives, checking on and encouraging one another through good times and bad. To have friends like these was one of the many rich blessings of her life. Shan was a brave, courageous, good hearted, and confident woman all of her life, serving as an example to so many who knew her. She embraced life with both arms, was an accomplished snow skier, horsewoman, and expert gardener, as well as a much loved grandmother, mother, and aunt.
Shan is survived by daughter, Lee Hanson; son-in-law, Chris Hanson; grandsons: Ian Campbell, Brynn Lawless, Colt Lawless, and Kai Lawless; six great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shan was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Dean Warner; and daughter, Luanna Lacei.
A service will be held later this spring at the Orondo Community Cemetery, on April 10, 2020, which is her birthday. The family suggests that memorials be made to Central Washington Hospital Home Care and Hospice, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.