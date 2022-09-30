Shirley Arlene Burnside
September 3, 1931 - September 22, 2022
Quincy, WA
Shirley Arlene Burnside was born in Redmond, OR, to Emmett Ray Burnside and Bessie May (Bullard) Burnside, on September 3, 1931. She passed peacefully away September 22, 2022, at the age of 91, in Quincy, WA.
She married Rudolph Stetner on January 2, 1949. Early years were spent in Sunnyside, WA, until they moved to Quincy, in 1952.
While in Quincy, they started farming, mostly potatoes, and formed partnerships with family and friends. Shirley was a bookkeeper for Stetner Brothers and Blue-Ribbon Produce. As they branched out, she later kept books for Rudy Stetner Family Farms and Sunset Vineyards.
Shirley was a avid bowler participating in league teams, many times achieving a high point award. There was fun and laughter in that bowling alley with lots of friends.
As a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday School for many years teaching children about Jesus using her Miriam's big book of bible stories that had great pictures to show.
A member of the original Lady Lions Club was another club that she helped with, especially enjoying the scholarships given out to the high school seniors.
Shirley enjoyed wood working with Rudy in their shop, making lots of small projects and several big ones. Jewelry cases, nativity sets, Christmas ornaments, and music boxes were just some of the things made.
For many years, you would find them traveling across the nation with family and friends in their motor home that always had a horn that played "On the road again".
Shirley and Rudy bought a place in Yuma, AZ, and enjoyed many years living and relaxing there in the winter months. After Rudy passed away in 2005, Shirley bought a smaller home in town.
In 2011, she married Theodore Mikolasy, and made many memories with him until his death in 2014.
In 2016, Shirley moved into The Cambridge, in Quincy, where she found she could be around some of her old friends and make new ones. The extra care she received there was a blessing not only to her, but the rest of her family as well.
Shirley is survived by her children: Roger (Jane) Stetner of Wenatchee, WA, Steve (Pat) Stetner of Ephrata, WA, and Karen (Rollie) Ronish of Quincy, WA; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Rudy Stetner; son, Ronald Stetner; and infant sons: Randy, and Russell Stetner; two brothers: James and Kenneth Burnside; and sister, Donna Jean Coontz.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.. at the Quincy First Assembly of God, 526 H St. SE, Quincy, WA, with concluding service to follow at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Arrangements are in the care of Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA. The family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to: Central Columbia Senior Living The Cambridge, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, WA, 98848.