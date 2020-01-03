Shirley Frederico
Entiat, WA
My sister and best friend, Shirley Frederico, ended a 95 year journey, on December 21, 2019. I am saying goodbye to her, but I am remembering all the 26 years of fun we had in Ocean Shores.
Shirley was born Shirley Buckley in Entiat, WA, on September 2, 1924. She moved to Ocean Shores, WA, in 1993, after the death of her husband, Freddie Frederico, and she loved it there. She had a home on the Grand Canal, where she enjoyed all the variety of critters, both on water and land. She played bridge and she was good at it. She always had the right card to stop a finesse try.
Shirley always knew she wanted to be a teacher, and she was a terrific one. She taught in Orondo, Entiat, Wenatchee, and Mercer Island, WA. She was a very kind and caring person.
I received this poem from the Neptune Society. It expresses my feelings perfectly.
Your gentle face and patient smile
With sadness we recall.
You had a kindly word for each
And died beloved by all.
The voice is mute and stilled the heart
That loved us well and true,
Ah, bitter was the trial to part
From one as good as you.
You are not forgotten loved one
Nor will you ever be
As long as life and memory last
We will remember thee.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore,
As time goes by, we miss you more,
Your loving smile, your gentle face,
No one can fill your vacant place.