Shirley J. Walker
East Wenatchee, WA
Shirley J. Walker was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Wilbur and Mable (Johnson) Kuhlman, on October 17, 1933. She was raised on Badger Mountain. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1951, she married Stanley E. Walker. She worked at Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Company for two-and-a-half years. After that, she helped in the East Wenatchee Paint Store, that she and Stan owned, and also helped out in the Cabin Court that they also owned in East Wenatchee, WA.
Shirley was active in Christian Women’s Club, where she served as chairman for two years. She was also an active member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church for many years. Shirley always had a love for the Lord and used her ministries of baking, card giving, and letter writing, to help those in need. She was also a Cub Scout Den mother and a Brownie leader. She also had a passion for making baby blankets for all family members’ babies.
Shirley adored her grandchildren. They have many fond memories of staying weekends with Grandma and Grandpa up on Badger Mountain. She always had them cooking, playing dress up, feeding the chipmunks, and even making videos. Lifelong memories were made at their home.
Shirley is survived by her son, Kevin (Debbie Sue) Walker; daughter, Kelli (Greg) Turner; six grandchildren: Molly (Chad) Baber, Shaylee Childress, Chet (Amanda) Walker, Kelsy (August) Bendtsen, Kaysie (Robert) Bogue, and Maggie Walker. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Peyton, Raelynn, Brielle, Wyatt, Sawyer, Crosby, Leo, Walker, and Willow. We will tell them many stories of their great-grandma! Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Stanley; her brothers, Chuck Kuhlman and Roger Kuhlman; and her parents.
Shirley’s life will be celebrated on November 1, 2020, at the Badger Mountain Cemetery, East Wenatchee, WA, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Kelli and Greg Turner’s home. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.