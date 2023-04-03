Shirley Joanne Hamilton
September 28, 1932 – March 13, 2023
Okanogan, WA
Shirley Joanne Hamilton entered into God's Kingdom, free of pain, on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1932, in Leola, SD, the youngest of eight children, to Lucille Olivine and Martin Neilsen Schmidt.
In 1942, her family traveled to Okanogan, WA, where she attended Virginia Granger Elementary School. Shirley had an uncanny affinity with animals; always a parade of dogs and cats following her to class. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1950. After high school, she remained at home with her mother to care for her ailing father. Upon his passing, she traveled across the country with her mother to see family in Illinois and the East Coast.
Upon her return, she met and married her husband, Richard C. Hamilton of Omak, WA. They first lived in Okanogan, but moved to Omak in 1960, to raise the first of their eight children. In 1977, Shirley was awarded “Mother of the Year” by the Omak Rotary Club. When she wasn't raising children, she was working as a telephone operator, and in the orchards as a bin checker.
She was a very creative person, decorating cakes for weddings and special events and making beaded jewelry for friends and relatives. She was a member of the Catholic Church and attended Mass in East Omak.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard; sons: David, Neil, Michael, and Jeff; and daughters: Kim, Joanne, and Kerry. She is also survived by her grandchildren: LaBrie and Leo; and great- grandchildren: Ava, Olivia, Liam, and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Tim, on this day nine years ago; her next son, Thomas; and her precious granddaughter, Deneige, who will welcome her with open arms at the Gates of Heaven.
Shirley was cremated per her wishes at the River Valley Funeral Home in Okanogan, WA.
