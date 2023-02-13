Shirley Lieberg
November 24, 1928 – Feruary 7, 2023
Anacortes, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, Shirley Lieberg, 94, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Anacortes, WA. Shirley was born in 1928, in Portland, OR. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1946, along with her future husband, Fred. She became a registered nurse and married Fred in 1949. They soon moved to Bridgeport, WA, where they started their family. Shirley worked at the Brewster Hospital. The family moved back to Wenatchee in 1960.
Shirley enjoyed hiking, camping, boating, and snow skiing with her family. She was an avid golfer, playing several times a week and winning many local prizes in amateur golf tournaments. When Mission Ridge opened in 1966, she served on the ski patrol as a nurse for 30 years. In the early 1980's, Shirley and Fred took a few ski trips with other ski patrol members to Europe and Canada.
From 1980 to 1985, she and Fred built a beautiful 34' Robert's sloop sailboat in their backyard. In 1986, they christened the 'Maren' in Anacortes, WA, where they kept her in the winters. For 18 years, Shirley and Fred set sail each spring, headed to Alaska and returned in the fall. During their sailing years, she was an active member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary as a leader and boating safety trainer.
In recent years, Shirley enjoyed her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She continued her lifelong enthusiasm for health and fitness by working out regularly at Worx, (formerly Gold's Gym) in East Wenatchee, WA, until she was 90. Shirley and Fred were married for 74 years.
She was preceded in death by Fred in 2022, and is survived by her sons: Steve and (Linda) Lieberg, Scott and (Michelle) Lieberg; and daughter, Peggy and (Dave) Johnson. Shirley has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
