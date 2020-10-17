Shirley M. Ward
December 16, 1930 - September 30, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Shirley Ward, 89, a long-time resident of Leavenworth, WA, passed away from a brief illness, on September 30, 2020, in Seattle, WA. Shirley was born to Fred and Hulda (Rush) Calhoun on December 15, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA. She completed her entire education in Leavenworth and graduated, in 1948, as a Grizzly from Leavenworth High School.
In 1949, she married Elgin L. Kriewald and they made their home at Lake Wenatchee, WA, where they raised three boys: Gary (Katy) of Leavenworth, WA, Randy (Enid) of Snohomish, WA, and Rick (Karen) of Arlington, WA.
In 1972, Shirley married Lloyd W. Ward of Leavenworth, and her family grew in size with Lloyd's sons and daughters: Jim (Wilda), Leanna (Bruce), Richard (Sheila), Dennis (Kris), Loy (Steve) and Mike.
Shirley joined the Lake Wenatchee Grange, in 1949, which started a long committed and dedicated service for the Grange and the community.
Early on, the Lake Wenatchee Grange merged with the Chumstick Grange #819 and Shirley moved her commitment to support #819. She was very active with, not just her local grange, but in Chelan County Pamona Grange, holding many positions in both, for the rest of her life.
In 2019, Shirley was awarded the prestigious Washington State Grange Leadership Award for her 70 years of dedicated service to the grange and community. This year, she was a proud grange member for 71 years.
Shirley loved to stay connected to the local community through Leavenworth Volksport, Leavenworth Community Cupboard, Leavenworth Senior Center, and last but not least, the Leavenworth Lions Club.
Shirley always loved to camp. She was an active member of The Roving Granger #6 for 40 years, where she camped with her motorhome in dozens of parks with 100's of camper friends. While traveling and camping, Shirley loved to camp with her many beloved Golden Retrievers. For the last 12-and-a-half years of camping, Shirley shared with her Brittany "Britt", who always shared the passenger seat, as Shirley's co-pilot and companion. Britt was Shirley's right hand and was always at her side for whatever life presented. Shirley lost her Britt on August 10, 2020
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd Ward; her parents; infant twin brothers, Lloyd and Floyd; twin brother, Hoyt; brother, Fred Calhoun; sister, Winnie Cain; and step-sons, Jim and Mike. She is survived by a brother, Marion (Joanne); and brother-in-law, Wayne Cain; three sons: Gary (Katy), Randy (Enid), and Rick (Karen); step-children: Leanna (Bruce), Richard (Sheila), Dennis (Kris), and Loy (Steve); and step-daughter-in-law, Wilda.
A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be scheduled in the spring of 2021. Donations for Shirley can be made to the Chumstick Grange #819, P.O. Box 23, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, or Leavenworth Senior Center, 423 Evans St,. Leavenworth, WA. 98826.