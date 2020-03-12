Shirley Mae Bergquist
East Wenatchee, WA
Shirley M. Bergquist went to be with the love of her life, Richard, on February 26, 2020. She was born in Umpire, AR, to Kelsey and Gladys Davis on May 31, 1940. She was a long-time resident of the Wenatchee Valley, coming with her family in 1951, where she felt so blessed to meet and marry her soulmate on June 12, 1961. With all that love, they had three beautiful children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, who were the joys of her life. She enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and cooking. She lived her life to the fullest, and for those she loved, with all her heart. She made all of us millionaires with the love she gave to each of us.
She is survived by her three children: Debbie (Darren) Simpson, Geri (Tony) Larimer, and Jack (Susan) Bergquist; four grandchildren: Deneen Allen, Joseph Allen, Zachary Bergquist, and Mae Larimer; and two great-grandchildren: Raelynne Sheriff and Jessie Sheriff; and her brother, Luther E. Davis, who she felt so lucky to have. She was preceded into death by her husband, Richard E. Bergquist; and her best friend and sister, Wanda S. Wilson; and a brother, Roger L. Davis. She was happy in the Lord and thankful for a great life.
The family is eternally grateful to Doctor Toby Long for the wonderful care and friendship he provided her. And the family would like to give a loving thank you to the family and friends who have helped them during this time, as well as a thank you to Heritage Memorial Chapel.