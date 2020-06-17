Shirley Mae Scott Ross
Wenatchee, WA
Shirley Mae Scott Ross entered the world in Wenatchee, WA, on June 18, 1929. She peacefully passed at the age of 90, on December 11, 2019. Her mother, Betty McGaughey Scott, and her beloved grandparents, Grampa Dan and Grama Lizzy McGaughey, instilled love of family deeply in her soul. To Shirley, family wasn’t limited to her own “family” but included everyone she knew and loved… all creatures great and small. In addition to love of family, her mother and grandparents fostered a lifelong love of the outdoors including: fishing, swimming, canoeing, and sailing. Over time, there would be a family cabin on Lake Chelan, where Shirley would share her love of water sports with her children, grands and greats. Safety was always introduced after their first breaths but reinforced before her littles put their toes in the water.
Shirley graduated from Wenatchee High School, where she loved playing percussion in the marching band. Her high school home economics teacher encouraged her to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Development at Washington State University. Her first six years of teaching involved preschoolers at various locations throughout the valley. This experience made her instrumental in founding the first Head Start Program in Wenatchee. Later, Shirley’s family grew to include the students and families of her 25 year Special Education profession through the Wenatchee School District. In addition to family building over those 30 plus years, she earned her Master’s Degree from Central Washington University but stopped a few credits short of her PhD for fear of being moved from her cherished classroom into an administrative role.
Born with a song in her heart and a lilt in her step, Shirley was a veteran player with Music Theatre of Wenatchee, The Follies, Synchronized Swimming and Ballet. In retirement, Shirley’s dance took her to the next level, agility training and competition with the many standard poodles she loved throughout her life.
To us, Shirley was a daughter, granddaughter, wife, mother, educator, farm girl, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. For Shirley, her greatest role was achieving that of grand and great-grand motherhood. While she is looking at us from a different angle now, we are blessed by her family which surrounds us and will continue to grow under her watch.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Otto Ross, and their children: Mark (Joyce) Ross, Gail (Joe) Wenaweser, Kirk Dietrich, Kent (Janet) Dietrich, Wendy (Scott) Wilson, Julie (Bryce) O’Leary, Karl (Paula) Dietrich, Otto (Tamara) Ross; and Danielle Ross. Shirley had 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, as well as her extended family of friends and neighbors who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by C. Daryl Dietrich; and her beloved daughter, Sharyl Fortune (Jack).
A Celebration of Life has been cancelled for Saturday, June 20, 2020, due to social distancing restrictions. This will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined.