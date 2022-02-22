Shirley Marie
(Sandberg) Milne
December 2, 1924 – February 18, 2022
Dryden, WA
Shirley's last breath was on February 18, 2022, in the comfort of her family's home with her grandchildren by her side. She was born on December 12, 1924 in Lowell, WA, to Opal and Theodore Sandberg. She was the middle child of three. Her family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1930. She attended Wenatchee High School. The East Wenatchee kids were called Bridge Walkers.
Grandma graduated in 1943, from high school and 1944, from business college. Grandma married Ray Milne in 1945, and moved to Dryden, WA. Together, they purchased a pear orchard in 1946. Shirley also worked at Peshastin Fruit Growers as a bookkeeper for 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her work.
In 1954, they adopted three childre: two brothers, Ira and John, and their sister, Althea. Shirey was a 4-H leader for eight years while her children were young. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile and of the Coast Guard Auxillary.
She and Ray became Yuma, AZ, snowbirds after Shirley retired from her job in 1980. They wintered in Yuma until 2010. She made new friends while in Yuma and really blossomed as a painter. Shirley had fond memories of traveling to New Zealand with Ray, to Scotland with her sister-in-law, June, and an Alaska cruise with her good friend, Carol. Her favorite hobbies were cultivating her flower gardens, painting, and reading books. Playing Bunco with her good friends was something she looked forward to every Friday. Grandma was proud to be the oldest person in Dryden. She was a social person calling everyone she met “honey.”
Grandma was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Milne; siblings: Robert and Jack Sandberg; and children: Ira and John Milne, and Althea Haney. She is survived by her grandchildren: Mike Milne, Kevin and Rob Delzer, Lisa (Kent) Heminger, Amanda and Raymond (Scottie) Haney; great-grandchildren: Noah and Marina Heminger; Maverick, Sesalie, Jake and Jordan Delzer; and great-great-grandchildren: Faith Haney and Keenan Delzer.
A special thank you to her good friend, Diane Parker, who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Thank you to the great Central Washington Hospice nurses who helped keep grandma comfortable in her final days.
Grandma requested there be no service. Memorials may be made to the Dryden Improvement Club, 304 Fircrest Dr., Cashmere, WA, 98815. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.