Shirley Palmer Haase
Winthrop, WA
Shirley Palmer Haase passed away January 23, 2021, at Jamie's Place, in Winthrop, WA. Shirley was born March 30, 1928, in Tacoma, WA, to Bill and Reva Palmer. They moved to Winthrop, in 1944, when she was 16. She attended Winthrop High School, until she married Sandy Haase, on October 18, 1946. Their oldest son, John was born March 7, 1948. In April of that year, they lost their first home in the '48 flood, it was just south of what is now the site of the R&B Ranch. In the fall of 1949, they purchased a ranch on the Rendezvous and lived there, until 1967. Being a girl from the city, she had to learn how to be a rancher's wife. On February 22, 1950, their daughter, Sandra, was born.
On August 26, 1953, their second son, Doug, was born. In her life she wore many hats, she was a farmer's wife, worked the potato harvest, worked at both hardware and grocery stores, was a waitress, and worked for the forest service. She
also owned a little western wear store called The Corral. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary (70 year member), member of the Snohomish Tribe of Indians, Shafer Museum board, Grange, Okanogan Historical Society, one of the original women to ramrod the rebuilding of the Winthrop Auditorium (better known as the Red Barn) and a member of the Whiskey Wednesday group. She loved her family and extended family dearly, and cherished her time in the mountains with Sandy and their kids, though ranching was a hard life she loved it also.
Shirley is survived by a son, Doug (Dee); daughter, Sandra (Rick) of Winthrop, WA; grandsons: Paul Haase (Loretta) of Minot, ND, Jason Stolk (Deb) of Portland, OR, and Justin Haase (Rebecca) of Winthrop, WA; great-grandchildren: Billy Haase of Minot, ND, Tristin Haase of Kennewick, WA, Kaydin Haase of Winthrop, WA; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Reva Palmer; her husband of 51 years, Sandy; oldest son, John; sister, Florence; brother, Bill; and lifelong best friend, Betty.
Please make any donations to Jamie's Place, P.O. Box 1260, Winthrop, WA, in memory of Shirley Haase.
There will be a Memorial in the spring or when we can send her off in style.