Shirley Patricia Ellis

Shirley Patricia "Patti" Ellis
East Wenatchee, WA
Patti was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA. She passed away peacefully, after complications with pneumonia, on October 26, 2020.
Her favorite things to do at this stage of her life, were watch old TV shows on DVD, and make thousands and thousands of tissue paper flowers. The only thing she liked more, was giving the flowers away. She enjoyed her church family at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Eastern Star, White Shrine, Bible Study, lunches with classmates from Wenatchee High School class of ’66, her “home” at Kadie Glen Assisted Living, the caregivers from Catholic Charities, and the doctors and nurses that cared for her. She accumulated many friends through the years, and would greet them with the biggest hug and smile.
Patti is survived by her sister, Bonnie Donohoe of Medimont, ID; brother, Bob Ellis of Quartz Hill, CA; and baby sister, Kathi Butorac of Cle Elum, WA; 12 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Ellis; brother, Dave Ellis; and sister, Laura Woods.
The family is planning a Graveside Celebration in the Spring. Memorial contributions can be made to the cancer charity of your choice, as it “would benefit the most people”. Please acknowledge to her sister, Kathi Butorac, 619 E. 2nd St., Cle Elum, WA, 98922, or donate to the Wenatchee High School Foundation, c/o Kay Berdan, class of ’66, 1980 S. Methow St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.