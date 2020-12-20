Shirlie Ann Reister
December 5, 1930 - December 11, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Shirlie Ann Reister passed away at her home, in Wenatchee, WA, on December 11, 2020. She was born at home, in Cashmere, WA, on December 5, 1930. She was the youngest child born to Robert and Helen Stone. Shirlie's father died in a car accident, when she was two-and-a-half years old, so she and her two sisters were raised by their mother, through the remainder of the depression and WWII. Shirlie went to work at the movie theater, in Cashmere, while in high school. In her senior year, she was elected Cashmere's Apple Blossom Princess of 1949.
While working at the theater, she met Clifford Reister, who would be the love of her life, and they were married, in August of 1949. They celebrated 71 years of marriage this year. Shirlie was employed as a bookkeeper at the Cashmere Valley Bank for many years. She and Cliff enjoyed camping and fishing all of their married life and later, enjoyed RVing, during the summer, at Lake Conconully. It was there, they made many lasting friendships and memories. Shirlie loved knitting and crocheting and was a pro at it. All of her family and many friends have been recipients of her handmade sweaters; her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, have all received beautiful knitted Christmas stockings.
Shirlie was preceded in death by her parents; and both of her sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Clifford Reister; four children: Karen Worley, Jeff Reister, Gary Reister (Linda) and Dianne Evans (John); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, to be born in February. She will be greatly missed.
The family would very much like to thank Confluence Health Hospice staff who provided compassionate care to Shirlie. She loved them all.