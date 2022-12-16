Shorty Applebury
November 7, 1931 – December 10, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Shorty Applebury was born November 7, 1931, to Cecil and Winnie Applebury, and passed away on December 10, 2022. Shorty started working with Cedargreens as a truck driver in the summer of 1950. Then served as shop foreman for the PUD for 16 years before purchasing his own truck to drive long haul down to California hauling produce. Shorty retired in 1993.
Shorty was the heart and life blood of our family. It can be said by anyone who's ever met Shorty that he's never met a stranger in his life. He could make a friend out of anyone and have a conversation with everyone he met. Shorty always had a story for almost everything, and you could spend hours sitting and listening to him. If he found something fascinating, he made sure that you heard about it as well. He truly was a jack of all trades, and there wasn't much that he couldn't do, especially if he set his mind to something. Like his late daughter, he had a wit that was oftentimes unmatched and would always keep you on your toes. He knew this valley like the back of his hand and could tell you anything you wanted to know. He had a gruff exterior about him, but when it came down to it, he was selfless and knew how to pull a laugh out of anyone.
He was married to his wife, Donna Applebury for 69 years. He married her on his birthday because that's how he wanted to spend his birthday that year and every year to follow. Shorty did whatever he could to make sure that he not only provided for his family but made sure that there were memories that would last us a lifetime.
He had a passion for racing and spent many years racing a B-class car up at the Three Lakes dirt track In Malaga, WA, and the Wenatchee Raceway which later, became the Wenatchee Super Oval. This was a family affair for the Applebury's, and was something that he was known for in the valley. His happy place was hunting up on the Colockum with his family. Shorty also enjoyed anything that was on wheels. This included taking long trips on his motorcycle and spending the winter days snowmobiling. He thoroughly enjoyed steelhead fishing on the Columbia River. After his retirement from trucking, he spent many hours in his shop at home restoring vintage cars. No matter what his current hobby was, he was always learning everything he could about it and making sure that he mastered it.
Shorty was preceded in death by his children: Tammie Applebury and Jack Applebury; and his parents: Cecil and Winnie Applebury. He is survived by his wife, Donna Applebury; sister, Patty Forbush (Don); daughter, Penny Goehner (Kevin); son, Cory Applebury (Kristin); grandchildren: Hallie Goehner, Briar Applebury, Caiti Spaulding (Brian); great-grandchildren: Easton and Benton Sapp.
Special thanks to nurse Suzanna from hospice care. At his request there will be no funeral or services. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley , East Wenatchee, WA.