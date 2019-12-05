Simone Maria Grace Eppich
July 12, 1976 - December 2, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Simone Maria Grace Eppich was born July 12, 1976, and grew up in Sherwood, OR. She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Portland OR, class of 1994. She double majored in Biology and German at Santa Clara University in 1998, and received a Master’s in Public Health from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, in 2000, becoming a registered dietitian that same year. In 2001, she traveled to Germany for a year to study holistic wellness. She spent ten months combating hunger in South Sudan, Africa in 2003, before settling down in Wenatchee, WA, where she worked on a PhD in nutrition from the University of Washington. In Wenatchee, she met her wonderful husband, Marshall Talbot, and they wed in a Catholic ceremony in 2008. Together, Simone and Marshall launched their greatest adventure: raising six wonderful children. Sadly, her life was cut short by an unexpectedly aggressive cancer, passing away on December 2, 2019, at the age of 43.
She is survived by her six children: Sloane (10), Ramses (8), Shona (7), Monae (5), Alora (3) and Ash (2); her husband, Marshall Talbot; five siblings: Anton, Monte, Heidi, Michelle, and Louis; and parents, Vida and Adolf Eppich; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliot Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the parish hall.