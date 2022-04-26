Siri Carina Zosel, 46, of Oroville, WA, was tragically and suddenly taken from us on April 16, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1975, in Torrance, CA, to parents, Paul and Brit Zosel. Siri graduated from Bellingham High School in 1994, received her R.N. at Everett Community College, and then a Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of Washington. She worked at various hospitals with a special talent for surgical and emergency care.
Siri cared for her grandmother the last year of her life in Oroville. Subsequently, she established residency in Oroville and worked at the hospital in Tonasket, WA. Siri was a unique, free-spirited soul who loved God and brought light and joy to all.
She is survived by her parents, Paul and Brit Zosel; sisters: Lindi Zosel (Jason Jeans) and Heidi Zosel (Travis Beaulieu); numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Ellen Zosel and Lissie and Erling Lunde of Norway.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St, Oroville, WA, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with James Lindsey and Dane Youngren officiating. A lunch is to follow the service. Another service will be held in Ferndale, WA, at the Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Dr., Ferndale, WA, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with Dan McLeod officiating. Viewing/visitation will be at the chapel from 9:00 a.m. through 9:45 a.m., with the service continuing at graveside. Refreshments are following at the Bellwether Hotel, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, WA. Please, no flowers to the home.
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory of Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.
