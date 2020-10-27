Solange M. Mentzer

Solange M. Mentzer

January 22, 1923 - October 24, 2020

Downers Grove, IL

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Solange was born in Belgium, and came to the U.S. in her early 20's, with her husband and daughter, settling in Michigan. She also lived in California, Washington, and Illinois, and spent 70 years as a seamstress. She loved her family, her church, and traveling.

Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Chet Robson; grandson and his wife, Matthew and Teresa Drew; great-granddaughter, Skye Drew. She was preceded in death by husband, Norryce Mentzer.

There will be no services.

