Stacy Webb

Our brother, Stacy “Stace” Webb, 72, formerly of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 21, 2021, of prostate cancer. He resided at Sheldon Oaks Independent Retirement Living and was on Hospice in Eugene, OR. Stace earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Washington State College in 1970. He later joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Midway from 1971-1975.
Stace was passionate about music like so many Baby Boomers, and had a large book collection, featuring many classics. He loved the outdoors, swimming, and writing short stories. He had a solid relationship with God, attending the Baptist Church in Eugene, and led the Bible Study class each week, while residing at Sheldon Oaks.
He is survived by his sisters: Sharman Webb of Springfield, OR, and Cynthia Howcroft (John) of Bend, OR; niece, Lindsay Corbin (Freeman); grand-nieces: Aspen and Aero of Eugene, OR; and nephew, Jim Ratzman of Portland OR. Also, many wonderful cousins in Washington and Missouri.
We love and miss him, but know that he is in heaven and without pain. If possible, any donations to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ would be appreciated, in lieu of flowers.
