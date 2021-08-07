Beloved husband and father, Stan Stallings, quietly slipped away from us on August 1, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1924 at their home in Sunnyslope, WA. He was the first child of Louis and Mary Stallings. Growing up on his father’s apple ranch, he learned to work hard and to be generous. While in the fifth grade, he got his first bicycle. But a cutie named Wanda Hink had her eye on him, and asked to borrow his pride and joy. He was only too happy to accommodate her, in spite of the protests of his brothers. Two weeks later the bike was returned, and a lifetime love story began. They never had eyes for anyone else and were married on September 8, 1946.
Stan was an avid baseball pitcher through school. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Okinawa and Tinian. He married the great love of his life when he was discharged.
Stan worked for Cedargreen Cold Storage and then, the Chelan County PUD, until he retired in 1981. He had been a volunteer fireman in Sunnyslope and later served in the Wenatchee Police Reserve. He was a legendary steelhead fisherman. He wrapped custom fishing poles and had an international clientele. He owned and operated an apple ranch in Sunnyslope for many years.
Stan is survived by his bride of 75 years, Wanda; three daughters: Dayle Rushing (Dennis), Karen Stallings, and Lana Granger (Roy), all of Wenatchee, WA. His delight was his six grandchildren: Garrick, Brad, Jason, Robin, Aundria, and Lindsay. He had five great-grandchildren: Araigha (Dalton), Dominick, Tatum, Elaina, and Kiana; and two great-great-grandchildren: Saraine and Drizzt.
His daughters will tell you that never once did they hear their parents argue or raise their voice with one another. Words are simply inadequate to describe how much this self-sacrificing husband and father was loved and will be missed.
At his request, there will be no service, but in his honor, donations to Alzheimer’s Research at https://act.alz.org/donate would be lovely. Also, cards to his bride, Wanda, at 309 Alaska St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
