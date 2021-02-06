Stanley J. Pitts
January 1, 1943 - December 28, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Stan was a lifelong fixture in Wenatchee, WA, from the playing fields of Wenatchee High School, to his decades of service with Pitts Automotive, and finally joining the Chelan County PUD Fleet Services team, up to his retirement years.
We who survive him are fortunate to have learned by his example the qualities of steadfastness, loyalty, and exactly what strength of character means to a well lived life.
Stan loved Wenatchee and made it better every day of his life, as Wenatchee welcomed him and his family here.
Stan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; daughter, Kim; son, Josh, along with his family, wife, Kasey, granddaughter, Michael, and grandson, Joe.
The family intends to schedule a Life Celebration in Wenatchee, after the restrictions of Covid are lifted.