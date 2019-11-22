Stephen F. Grover
Sun City West, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Stephen F. Grover, 78, of Sun City West, AZ, beloved husband and father of three children, passed away with his family by his side at his home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Steve was born on April 29, 1941, in Seattle, WA, to the late John "JC" and Lois Grover. There, he was raised until moving to Spokane, WA, his freshmen year in high school, where he graduated from Lewis and Clark in 1959. Following high school, he received a full athletic scholarship for basketball from Whitworth College. He led the team that reached the NAIA National Championship his senior year.
After obtaining a degree in advertising in 1963, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, to work with his parents in their outdoor advertising business, where his father was the Mayor. He married the love of his life, Kathleen, in 1968, and they moved to Yakima, WA, in 1974, where he continued in the outdoor advertising business as one of the pioneers in the industry alongside his longtime friend, Brian Obie. In 2011, he and Kathleen moved to Arizona.
Steve was known by many as an incredibly positive and generous person. He was known for the motto, “It will all work out.” He was a very successful coach for his sons, from 4th to 12th grade, in basketball and also coached soccer. He loved his family dearly but most of all his beloved Kathleen, who he adored for over 51 years, and who he always told was the most beautiful woman in the world.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Sun City West, AZ; three children: Gena (Althaus) of Puyallup, WA; Peter of Anthem, AZ; Brad of Anthem, AZ; and his brother, John of Wenatchee, WA; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Service was held in Anthem, AZ, on November 13, 2019, at Christ’s Church of the Valley. Any donations may be sent to 12409 W. Marble Dr., Sun City West, AZ, 85375.