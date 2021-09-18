Stephen Francis Hanford

Stephen Francis "Fran" Hanford was a country boy at heart. He was born in a converted chicken coop in Brewster, WA, on March 20, 1944, to Lois and Emerson Hanford. He was the youngest of six children. He passed away on September 2, 2021, at home with his wife, Gerry at his side.
Fran learned the value of hard work on his parent's wheat and cattle ranch on Pearl Hill in Bridgeport, WA. He excelled in sports in high school and was voted Athlete of the Year in his senior year. He attended Washington State University at Pullman, WA, and was a lifetime Cougar fan. He had a long career as an operating engineer and surveyor, both in Washington and California. He helped layout dams, roads, subdivisions and highways 41, 168, and 180 in Fresno County as well as many other projects over the years. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
Fran married the love of his life, Gerry, on August 5, 1967, in Brewster, WA. They moved from Wenatchee, WA, to Fresno, CA in 1974. Together, they traveled the world and visited sites from the Yukon to South America, Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Africa, and Europe. He was a Fresno State Bulldog fan and spent many happy hours cheering the dogs and tailgating with friends and family. Fran loved golf, bowling, and fishing. He traveled to Alaska with 'the guys' for many years, fishing for salmon and halibut. They were blessed with many nieces and nephews and three 'daughters': Isabella, Eugenia, and Junie, who were exchange students that are family and have given them four 'grandchildren': Charly, Engy, Tonya, and Vova. He was loved and respected by them all.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine 'Gerry' Hammond Hanford. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Denny, Ralph, Doug, and Lee; and sister, Margaret Ann Socci.
Family and friends are invited to attend an open house in remembrance of Fran on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the David Socci home at 529 12th Street in Bridgeport, WA. Out of respect for Fran's wishes to keep everyone safe, please attend only if vaccinated or have a prior 72-hour negative test for Covid-19.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Hanford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.