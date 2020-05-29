Stephen Leslie "Steve" Bogen
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Stephen Leslie “Steve” Bogen, former resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Spokane, WA, after a sudden illness. He was 73. Steve was born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 4, 1946, to Philip and Molly Bogen. He was the oldest of four children. After receiving his diploma from Central High School in his home town, he then graduated from Michigan State with a degree in Psychology. Prior to earning his master’s degree in Zoology at the University of Connecticut, Steve would first proudly serve his country in Vietnam.
With his schooling and military service behind him, he tried various jobs before settling on his career as a CFP (certified financial planner) in the Seattle, WA, area. It was here that he met and married Patricia “Patty" Mylius in 1988. They went on to have three daughters: Brynn Elizabeth (1990), Abigail Lynn (1994), and Lydia Grace (1996). The family moved to the Wenatchee area in 1998, and the girls began attending a startup classical Christian school named The River Academy. Steve was a committed Christian and faithfully served as a board member for several years. In addition to his involvement with the school, he thoroughly enjoyed his partnership with Sean Gross at Telos Wealth Management, until his retirement. In 2015, Steve and Patty moved to Spokane, where Steve could be closer to the Veteran’s Hospital.
He will be remembered as a loyal and giving man and a devoted father to his three daughters. Steve enjoyed reading, writing his blog, and spending time with his family and best friend, Robert Andrews. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dale; and brother, Richard. Steve is survived by his daughters; brother, Jon; and several nieces and nephews.
A Ceremony will be planned at a later date to honor Steve.