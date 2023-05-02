Steve Harvey
April 27, 1949 – April 24, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Dr. Steve Harvey passed away at home in East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, April 24, 2023, just three days before his 74th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought a 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born in Chelan, WA, on April 27, 1949, to Henry and Bernice, one of six children. He graduated from Chelan High School in 1967, lettering three years in wrestling. He went on to attend the University of Washington Dental School, graduating in 1975. He wore his purple and gold often and very proudly. On June 22, 1980, he married his wife, Sheri, and they enjoyed 42 years of a marriage filled with family and friends. Together, they raised their three children: Aaron, Ryan, and Lindsey, at their East Wenatchee home.
Steve taught at the University of Washington Dental School before establishing his dental practice in Wenatchee, where he practiced for 37 years before his retirement. He had a special relationship with his staff, many becoming life-long friends.
An avid golfer and a long-time member of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, Steve was very proud of shooting one under his age when he was 72. He loved watching golf and was excited to travel to Augusta twice to watch the Masters, his favorite tournament. He enjoyed bird hunting with good friends and his loyal golden retrievers (usually a good walk, rarely a bird). He looked forward to yearly deer hunting in Mansfield and Stehekin with family and friends. Steve had a passion for fly fishing and enjoyed fishing the rivers of Washington, Idaho, and Montana, with his fishing buddies.
Steve was a crew boss of the first U.S. Forest Service smoke jumping crew in Winthrop, WA. He was a member and President of the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association, and the Wenatchee Fly Fishing Club, where he enjoyed helping others aspire to the love of fishing. He was a long-time active member of the Wenatchee Kiwanis Club and was a noted pancake flipper at the Kiwanis annual Apple Blossom parade fundraiser.
Steve enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Chelan and cabin in Stehekin, where he taught his children and grandchildren the love of fishing, boating, swimming, and an appreciation of the outdoors. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Steve was a coach for his children's softball, baseball and hockey teams. He loved watching sports of all kinds and was a lifetime season ticket holder of the Wenatchee Wild. He was able to complete almost every item on his bucket list, including his annual fishing trip in Craig, MT with Ryan; Moab, UI with Aaron and Lindsey; Thanksgiving in Scottsdale, AZ, with family, and Maui, HI, with Sheri. He played lots of golf, hunted and fished whenever he felt up to it, and completed his lake house in Chelan.
Steve and Sheri were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from friends and family after his diagnosis. Steve fought every step of the way in order to spend more quality time with family and friends. We appreciated the expertise, compassion, and support from his medical team at Virginia Mason, as well as Palliative Care and Hospice from Confluence Health.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy; father-in-law, Grant Beck; and brother-in-law, Brad Beck. He is survived by his wife, Sheri; children: Aaron Harvey, Ryan (Dorina) Harvey, and Lindsey Harvey; grandchildren: Gracie, Kourtney, and Ethan Harvey; brothers: Doug (Vicki) Harvey, Curt (Jill) Harvey; sisters, Marcille (Bill) Nickell and Sheri Baldwin; mother-in-law, Judy Beck; sister-in-law, Kim (Brett) Guassoin; and numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; and close friends who we called family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenatchee, WA,. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Children's Home Society or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, Wa.