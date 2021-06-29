Steve Wilson Housden
February 6, 1932 - June 6, 2021
Seal Beach, CA
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
Steve Wilson Housden passed away on June 6, 2021 in Seal Beach, CA. He was born in Centralia, WA, on February 6, 1932, to Golda and Roy Housden. He grew up in Brewster, WA, with his six brothers and sisters, and graduated from Pateros High School. Early in life, he trained for the Army Airborne at Fort Bragg, NC. When the Korean War ended, he was honorably discharged from the Army's 82nd Airborne. He came to southern California to attend Compton College and hoping to law school to become a lawyer. He joined the Long Beach Police Department as a patrolman, then as a detective, for 27 years. Steve was very loved by his family, friends, and colleagues, who all knew how caring and helpful he was to all. He moved to Leisure World and joined the American Legion Post, Woodcarvers, and RV Clubs. He was a member of C-300 and loved racing, and owned Corvettes over the years. Steve had a boat (or two) and lived aboard one of them at Gangway 17 for a long time. In recent years, he spent the summer in Entiat, WA, where he had five acres along the river's edge. He beautified the land and welcomed his friends and family to stay and camp with their RV's along the Entiat River at mile marker 7. Steve always had his eyes open to a diamond in the rough, flipping several homes, before it was the "thing" to do. Steve was always hardworking, at times holding down two jobs a day to support his growing family.
Steve loved cruising the Caribbean, playing beanbag games, and RV'ing with longtime partner, Gloria. They enjoyed their trips with the Kop Outs and Sub-station North Retirees fo Long Beach.
Steve is survived by sisters: Gladys, Carol, and Charlotte: and brother, Tex; daughters: Stephanie O'Connell and her two sons, Sandra and her two sons and daughters, and Stan's daughter, Danielle. He was proud of his two great-grandchildren: Logan and Madelyn, and his step-children: Tom, Shirley, and Gary. He was predeceased by his son, Stan; brothers Leroy, and most recently, Benny.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 10:00 - 2:00pm at the Police Officers Park on Carson in Long Beach, CA, for family and friends.