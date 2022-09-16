Steven Allen Gordon
February 20, 1947 – May 26, 2022
Steven Allen Gordon
February 20, 1947 – May 26, 2022
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Steven Allen Gordon, of Seattle, WA, age 75, on May 26, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Anne Gordon, of Bellingham, WA. Steve was born in Northampton, MA, on February 20, 1947, to parents, Thomas Parke Gordon and Gertrude S. Gordon. Steve was the middle child of two siblings, Parke and Anne. The family left Massachusetts for Bellingham, WA, in 1952, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, from 1959-1962. The family moved back to Bellingham, where Steve graduated high school, class of 1965.
Steve attended Western Washington University, during and after which, he worked on the New Moon fishing boat, where he served as fisherman and crew chef. Cooking and entertaining were Steve's passions, so upon his return to Wenatchee in the mid-70s, he opened Rivers-Haven Restaurant, followed by Steven's, both of which offered fine dining to its patrons. Steve moved to Seattle in the mid-90s, and began a successful catering business, delivering elaborate parties to a list of who's-who of Seattle, local celebrities to corporate CEOs.
In addition to cooking and entertaining, Steve loved to travel, and had friends spanning the globe. Steve was excellent in his craft, creating connections with those around him through his food and gregarious personality. He will be greatly missed by the countless friends he made through a full, well-lived life. In remembrance of our friend, a Memorial Celebration is being held at the Seattle Yacht Club, 1807 E. Hamlin St., Seattle, WA, Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
